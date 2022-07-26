The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, said the lingering crisis between the Nigerian government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) must be resolved to save university education in the country.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Kano Chapter on Tuesday joined the nationwide protest in solidarity with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) which has been on strike since February.

The solidarity protests in Kano, which flagged off at the state’s office of the NLC on Katsina Road in Fagge, terminated at the Kano Government House.

Mr Ganduje while addressing the striking unions at the Government House said the crisis must be resolved to prevent a collapse of tertiary education.

“This crisis must be resolved to help save the system. We don’t want the system to collapse in this country at all,” Mr Ganduje said.

He said the lecturers are on strike to save the system from collapsing.

The governor also sympathised with students across the country who have not been taught for six months.

“Myself and my colleagues from all the 36 states, irrespective of our party differences are concerned about the prolonged strike action and we will put our heads together to bring an end to the crisis”, the governor said.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Kano branch of NLC, Kabiru Ado, commended Mr Ganduje for paying lecturers in Kano state-owned universities despite the strike action.

“We appreciate the state government under your able leadership, the people’s governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for your magnanimous approach in not stopping the salary of the teachers of two state universities.

“This shows you are an education-friendly governor,” Mr Ado said.

ASUU and other trade unions in the education sector have been on strike over the alleged failure of the government to keep to an agreement reached with the union of better welfare for its members and more funding for universities.