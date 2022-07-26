President Muhammadu Buhari has written the Senate to confirm 19 nominees as Resident Electoral Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The confirmation request to the upper chamber was contained in a letter dated 25 July 2022.

The letter was read at plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

President Buhari, in the letter, said that the request for the confirmation of the nominees was in accordance with the provisions of Section 154 (1) of the Nigerian Constitution.

He explained that the nomination of five Resident Electoral Commissioners is for renewal, while the other 14 are fresh appointments.

The nominees for confirmation include Ibrahim Abdullahi (Adamawa – Renewal); Obo Effanga (Cross River – Renewal); Umar Ibrahim (Taraba – Renewal); Agboke Olaleke (Ogun – Renewal); and Samuel Egwu, a professor, (Kogi – Renewal).

Others are Onyeka Ugochi (Imo); Muhammad Bashir (Sokoto); Ayobami Salami, a professor, (Oyo); Zango Abdu (Katsina); Queen Agwu (Ebonyi); and Agundu Tersoo (Benue).

Also to be confirmed are: Yomere Oritsemlebi (Delta); Yahaya Ibrahim, a professor, (Kaduna); Nura Ali (Kano); Agu Uchenna (Enugu); Ahmed Garki (FCT); Hudu Yunusa (Bauchi); Uzochukwu Chijioke, a professor, (Anambra); and Mohammed Nura (Yobe).

