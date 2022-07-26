The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Kano Chapter on Tuesday joined the nationwide protest in solidarity with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) which has been on strike since February.
ASUU and other trade unions in the education sector have been on strike over the alleged failure of the government to keep to an agreement reached with the union of better welfare for its members and more funding for universities.
The solidarity protests in Kano were flagged off at the state’s office of the NLC on Katsina Road in Fagge, metropolitan council area.
The NLC procession in Kano was joined by many students, lecturers and residents.
The protest will hold between July 26 and 27.
The NLC said the protest was to pressure the Nigerian government to meet ASUU’s demands and get the students back to school.
The protest is taking place despite the Nigerian government declaring it illegal.
See Photos Below
