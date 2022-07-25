The Nigerian government on Monday ordered the immediate closure of the Federal Government College, Kwali, in the Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, over threat of attack by bandits.

The country’s Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, gave the directive, according to a statement by the Director of Press at the ministry, Ben Goong.

The new development has stopped the ongoing third-term examination in the school and the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) by the National Examinations Council (NECO).

But the ministry said it would communicate to the students how and when they would sit for the examinations they may miss as a result of the abrupt shutdown.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how parents were asked to evacuate their wards from the school over the fear of attack by bandits who had earlier on Sunday attacked Sheda, FGC’s neighbouring village.

Closure order

The Monday statement by Mr Goong quoted Mr Adamu as saying “The closure became necessary following a security breach on Sheda and Lambata villages, suburbs of Kwali Area Council which also threatened FGC Kwali.”

According to the minister, the timely intervention of security agencies saved the situation.

The chairman of the school’s Parent Teachers Association (PTA), Suleiman Idajili, had on Sunday night confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES on the phone that the school management had requested parents to pick up their wards.

Mr Idajili, who commended the security operatives for their interventions, said the evacuation request was approved by the government.

On examination

Meanwhile, the minister is also said to have directed that arrangements should be made for final year students to conclude their ongoing SSCE examinations.

The minister also directed “principals of unity colleges across the country to liaise with security agencies within their jurisdictions in order to forestore any security breach in our schools.”

In the past year, Nigeria witnessed several attacks on schools, especially in the north-western part of the country. The North-west is currently a hotbed of banditry and kidnapping for ransom by bandits.

The recent attack on the Kuje correctional centre has increased fears that more attacks could be witnessed in the Nigerian capital.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe.