The Aseyin of Iseyin in Oyo State, Oba Adekunle Salawudeen, has passed away, family sources have told PREMIUM TIMES.
The monarch’s death happened on Sunday, the fourth such occurrence among senior traditional rulers in Oyo State in eight months.
Ealier, the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Ajagungbade Oyewumi died in December 2021, followed by the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, and the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, who, respectively, joined their ancestors, as the Yoruba customarily say when a monarch dies, in January and April 2022.
Exact details of the Aseyin’s passing are slow to emerge but PREMIUM TIMES learnt from family sources that he has been sick for a while.
Iseyin is an ancient Yoruba town located in northern Oyo State, about 91 km to the capital Ibadan.
