The Nigerian government has released the admission list for pupils admitted into the nation’s 110 unity schools, including Gifted Academy, Suleja, Federal Capital Territory.

But admission processes continue in 39 schools where available spaces are yet to be filled.

This is contained in a statement by Ben Goong, the Director of Press at the Federal Ministry of Education.

The ministry, therefore, directed parents of pupils who applied for admission into any of the colleges to check for the names of their wards on the Ministry’s website- (www.education.gov.ng) or at the school they applied to.

The statement noted that schools whose admission quotas are yet to be filled include 15 from the North Central, 13 from the North East, seven from the North West and four from the South South.

The schools include; FSTC Jalingo, FGC Wukari, FGGC Monguno, FSTC Doha, FGGC Yola, FGC Billiri, FGC New Bussa, FGC Maiduguri, FGGC Keana, FGGC Bajoga, FSTC Kuta, FGGC Jalingo, FGC Kwall, FGC Azare, FGGC Kabba, FGGC Potiskum, FSTC Lassa, FSTC Otukpo, FSTC Michika, FGGC Langtang, FGC Buni Yadi, FGC Otobi, FGC Minna, FGGC Imiringi, FSTC Ogugu, FGGC Ikot Obio Itong, FGC Ugwolawo, FSTC Tungbo, FSTC Uromi, FGC Rubochi FGGC Minijibir, FSTC Dayi, FGGC Zaria, FGGC Kazaure, FGC Daura, FGC Birnin Yauri, FGC Kiyawa.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe.