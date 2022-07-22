Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has dismissed efforts and ambition of his opponent from the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

Mr Obi, he said, made a mistake by leaving the PDP and stands very little chance of winning the presidential election in 2023.

Atiku stated this during an interview with Arise TV.

Mr Obi, who is the flagbearer for LP, was also a presidential aspirant on PDP’s platform before he dumped the party.

He left PDP three days to the it’s presidential primary, citing “developments in the party” as his reason for leaving.

“Unfortunately, recent developments within our party makes it impossible for me to continue participating and making constructive contributions,” he said in a letter addressed to the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

The former Anambra State governor was Atiku’s running mate in the 2019 presidential election.

Support for Mr Obi, as LP candidate in the 2023 poll, has been loud and majorly dominated by Nigerian youth – especially on social media. They have tagged themselves “OBIdients”.

He also recently unveiled Yusuf Baba-Ahmed as his running mate.

Hope for a miracle

In his interview, Atiku dismissed the large following that the former governor has amassed, noting that they were nowhere to be found during the just concluded Osun State gubernatorial elections.

He also dismissed fears that activities of the LP would hurt the votes of the PDP at the polls.

“I really don’t expect the Labour Party to take much votes from the PDP as people are speculating. They have no structure at all levels, with no governor, and lawmakers.

“It will take a miracle for Labour Party with no structure in the grassroot to win the election.

“They had said through the social media they have one million votes in Osun State but how many votes do they have in real life?

“In the northern part of the country, about 90 per cent of people don’t have access to the social media. Most of the electorates are not on social media,” he said.

Atiku also said Mr Obi “did not consult him” before leaving the PDP.

“He only informed me three days after he announced for Labour Party.”

Atiku is one of many who have criticised the “OBIdient movement” for being overly confident and having no structure in the grassroot.

Sam Amadi, a political analyst, had said while Atiku is right to dismiss the efforts of Mr Obi (being a presidential candidate talking about an opponent), he noted that the votes of the Labour Party at the poll might hurt the chances of the PDP in some states.

He, however,said with the support for Mr Obi, what to expect is the “Obama effect” – where the new set of voters are dominated by the youth who are determined to vote for a change. He added that while it may not be possible now, it could work in the nearest future.

Among other things, Mr Obi has promised to revive the nation’s economy, if elected president in 2023.