The 10 police officers kidnapped in Kogi State have been rescued.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the police officers were rescued on Wednesday night.

This newspaper reported how they were kidnapped on Sunday while returning from election duties in Osun State.

The news of their release was contained in an internal memo by the police authorities, seen by PREMIUM TIMES.

“All 10 kidnapped officers were rescued unhurt …” the memo stated.

They were rescued around Jakura Village in Obajana and taken to the police clinic in Lokoja for a medical check-up.

READ ALSO:

The police spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, told PREMIUM TIMES that he is yet to receive an official correspondence with regard to the kidnapped and eventually released officers.

Kogi State, in central Nigeria, is increasingly becoming a haven for criminal elements.

Although the police memo said the kidnapped officers were rescued, indicating no ransom was paid, kidnapping for ransom has become common in many parts of Nigeria.

Victims have been mainly civilians including clerics, travellers and public officials. However, there have also been many cases of the kidnap of security operatives including police and military personnel.

The perpetrators vary and range from kidnap gangs to armed bandits, secessionists and terrorists.