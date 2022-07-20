The Super Eagles defender, Calvin Bassey, has officially signed a five-year deal with Dutch club Ajax Amsterdam.

Ajax confirmed the signing of Bassey from Scottish club, Rangers, on Wednesday via an official statement on their website.

The Dutch giants revealed they paid about 23 million euros to Rangers FC in order to sign Bassey who was also attracting interest from a number of other clubs; especially in the English Premier League.

The club statement read: “Ajax has reached an agreement with Rangers FC and Calvin Bassey for the transfer of the defender to Amsterdam.

“The English-Nigerian player has signed a contract with Ajax that will take effect immediately and will run for five seasons, until June 30, 2027. Ajax will pay a transfer fee of EUR 23 million to Rangers FC. Including variables, that amount could increase to EUR 26.5 million.

“Calvin Bassey was born on December 31, 1999, in Modena, Italy. The Nigerian international was under contract with Rangers FC until mid-2024. He arrived in Austria today to join the first team’s training camp.”

Bassey made only 15 appearances during his debut campaign with Rangers when they won their first top-flight title in a decade.

He was however more involved the last term; racking up 50 games as the Ibrox club reached the Europa League final and won the Scottish Cup.

With Bassey’s exit, the leading Nigerian trio have all now departed from Rangers with Joe Aribo now with Southampton and Leon Balogun also out of contract at Ibrox.

While Bassey will be counting down to August 6 when his Amsterdam club kicks off the defence of their Eredivisie title against PSV, he will be keen to make a mark like his compatriots who all did well with Ajax in past.

That rich list includes the likes of Kanu Nwankwo, Finidi Geroge Sunday Oliseh and Tijani Babaginda.