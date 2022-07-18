Yobe’s Governor Mai Mala Buni said on Monday in Damaturu that floods, resulting from days of torrential rains have cut off Gulani Local Government Area from other parts of the state.
The governor made the assertion in a statement issued by his Director-General, Press and Media Affairs, Mamman Mohammed.
He said a 500-meter road linking Gujba with Gulani, on the borders with Borno and Gombe was washed away by the flood.
The governor said many houses, farmlands and livestock were submerged.
Mr Buni said he had directed the state’s emergency management agency to access the level of damage and provide relief materials for victims.
He called on the National Emergency Management Agency to also assist the victims in view of the magnitude of the flood.
Meanwhile, the Chairman of Gulani Local Government Council, Ilu Dayyabu, said more than 100 houses and shops were submerged by flood in Kukawa, Bularafa and Bulunkutu.
He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that a box culvert was completely washed away in Bukci, cutting the community away.
Mr Dayyabu said the flood ravaged nine of the 12 wards in the area. They are Sabai, Jibulwa, Bara, Gagure, Kushmega, Garin Tuwo, Teteba, Ruhu and Gulani.
(NAN)
