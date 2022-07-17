With results from 22 local of the 30 local government areas officially declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission in the Saturday governorship election in Osun State, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ademola Adeleke, is leading his closest rival and candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Gboyega Oyetola, with a margin of 31,749.

So far, Mr Adeleke has secured a total of 295,023 votes against Mr Oyetola’s 263,274 votes.

While the result of Mr Oyetola’s Boripe Local Government Area where he recorded landslide victory has been added, that of Mr Adeleke’s Ede North Local Government Area is yet to be officially announced.

The 22 local government areas announced so far are Boluwaduro, Ilesa East, Ila, Boripe, Odo-Otin, Ilesa West, Obokun, Orolu, Olorunda, Ife North, Osogbo, and Aiyedire.

Other local government areas are Atakunmosa West, Ifelodun, Ife Central, Irepodun, Oriade, Ayedade, Ola-Oluwa, Iwo, Ede South and Isokan.

The local government areas cut across the three senatorial districts of the state.

While Mr Adeleke has won in 14 local government areas so far, the incumbent governor has only won in eight local government areas.

The INEC officials formally commenced the announcement of the results from each of the 30 local government areas at about 2a.m on Sunday.

Early lead

Mr Adeleke, who was contesting the governorship seat for the second time, had on Saturday after casting his vote expressed his satisfaction with the electoral process.

He said the electoral commission had promised to be fair to all parties in the process, and said his agents across the polling units in the state had briefed him that the process was fair and the results trickling in were in his favour.

Repeat of 2018

The contest is a repeat of the 2018 governorship election in the state when Mr Oyetola narrowly won after supplementary elections were conducted across seven disputed polling units.

Mr Adeleke had earlier led in the computed results of the poll before the process was pronounced inconclusive following the slim margin recorded by the candidate as against the number of cancelled results.