Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has undergone a successful surgery to treat recurrent pains in his leg.

Adedoyin Dosunmu-Ogunbi Medical Director, Duchess International Hospital, Ikeja, announced this in a statement on Saturday.

Laolu Akande, the spokesperson to Mr Osinbajo, had in a tweet earlier, announced that the vice president had to undergo the surgery to treat a fracture in his leg.

According to Mr Akande, the vice president sustained the injury while playing squash.

“VP Osinbajo is in the hospital today for a surgical procedure on account of recurrent pain in the leg possibly sustained from an injury while playing squash. His doctors would give an update of the treatment later today,” the tweet reads.

‘VP alert and well’

The statement stated that the surgery was on “account of a fracture of his right femur (thigh bone),” adding that he will be discharged in a few days.

The surgery, the statement further said, was performed by a team of specialist doctors, including Wallace Ogufere (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Om Lahoti (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Babajide Lawson (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Ken Adegoke (Consultant in Anaesthesia & Critical Care); Oladimeji Agbabiaka (Consultant Anaesthetist); and Adedoyin Dosunmu-Ogunbi (Consultant Physician & Medical Director).

Mr Osinbajo’s decision to undergo treatment in Nigeria is a departure from his principal, President Muhammadu Buhari, who jets out overseas for all medical needs.