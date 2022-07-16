Electoral officers have started announcing the collated results of the Saturday’s Osun governorship election in some local governments.

The results of the election are expected from 30 local government areas of the state to determine the overall winner of the election.

Voting had officially ended at 2.30pm across the 3,763 polling units in the 30 local government areas of the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reporters are on ground to witness the collation and announcement of results at the various local government area collation centres.

We will be bringing the results live to you as they are announced by electoral officers.

The election was held in 30 local government areas, comprising 332 wards and 3,763 polling units in the state on Saturday.

There are 15 political parties that have fielded candidates for the election.



