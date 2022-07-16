Collation of the results of the Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State has started in some wards in the state.

Collation has ended in some of the 3,763 wards of the state and the results have been announced by the electoral officers.

Voting had officially ended at 2.30pm in many polling units across the 30 local government areas of the state.

Results from the polling units where counting has been concluded have been taken to the ward collation centres.

PREMIUM TIMES will be bringing the results from the wards as announced by electoral officers after the collation of the results from the various polling units.

The election held in 30 local government areas, comprising 332 wards and 3,763 polling units in the state on Saturday.

There are 15 political parties that have fielded candidates for the election.

