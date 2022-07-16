Election observer group, Yiaga Africa, has identified cases of vote buying, intimidation of voters and malfunctioning of BVAS in some polling units in the Saturday’s Osun State governorship election.

It made the observations in its preliminary report on the election holding across the 30 local government areas of the state.

The two dominant political parties – the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – along with 13 other political parties fielded candidates for the election.

In some polling units, it said, agents of the PDP and APC were seen inducing voters with cash ranging from N2,000 to N5,000.

In PU 009, Akinlalu Commercial Grammar School, Ward 01 in Ife North, Yiaga observed that party agents strategically positioned themselves by the voting cubicle to see how voters marked their ballots. While in PU 003 Opp. Olomu Mosque in Osogbo, PDP agents were seen handing out between N2000 and N5000 to induce voters.

Also, in Disu Polling Unit 003, ward 7 in Orolu LGA, APC agents were seen distributing N4,000 to voters who voted for the party while PDP party agents were seen distributing N2000 to induce voters.

Yiaga also queried some voters who were seen showing how they marked their ballot papers to APC agents before dropping them in the ballot boxes – compromising the secrecy of the process. This happened in Ward 11, Unit 3, Palace Town Hall, Boripe.

In the same Local Government, Yiaga observed that thugs associated with the APC, threatened to stab any voter who did not vote for the APC but the voters however insisted on casting their votes for the candidate of their choice. Yiaga Africa also received a report from Ogbagba Village, Ward 11, Pu 013 of a thug/cultist affiliated with the PDP coming to disrupt the process.

Although Yiaga observed the deployment of two BVAS devices per polling unit in about 23 per cent of polling units across the state, there are reports of instances where the device failed to work in some polling units – thereby delaying the voting process.

And with regards to the deployment of polling officials, 93 per cent of polling units had more than three polling officials present, and 61 per cent had at least two female polling unit officials present.

Recommendations

Yiaga has, therefore, called on INEC to extend the voting time and deploy additional BVAS machines to polling units with a high number of registered voters above the threshold of 750 and polling units with late commencement of accreditation and voting.

It also urged INEC to uphold the secrecy of the ballot by ensuring voting cubicles and ballot boxes are situated to guarantee the secrecy of the ballot while the umpire audits the newly created polling units and ensure equitable distribution of voters to the polling unit.

“In cases where voters have been allotted to new polling units, INEC should update the voter records on its website and communicate the changes to prevent voter disenfranchisement.”

Security agencies have been admonished to impose appropriate sanctions for any form of violation of the Electoral Act on election day, especially any threat to the right to vote or attempts to buy votes.

The exercise is underway and in some polling units, voting has ended as votes are being sorted and counted.

Many have tagged the poll a two-horse race between the incumbent, Gboyega Oyetola of the APC and Ademola Adeleke of the PDP.