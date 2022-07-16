The Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) and some Civil Society Organisations have identified cases of electoral violence, thuggery and late commencement of voting in some polling units (PUs) in the Osun State governorship election.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by the CJID, Premium Times, International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR), Daily Trust Newspaper, Nairametrics, Orient Daily and RoundoffNews.

The exercise, which is underway, has witnessed a fair turnout of voters. Already, voting has ended in some polling units and votes are being sorted and counted.

The CJID said while electoral materials and officials of the electoral umpire, INEC, arrived early at over 70 per cent of the polling units, this did not translate to the timely opening of polling units. And at mid-day, only 40 per cent of the polling units observed started on time, while 58.9 per cent of the PUs opened late.

The Centre also observed incidences of limited BVAS and non-functionality at some polling units observed. Some of these incidents were reported in PU 013 Ward 10 Egbedore LGA, PU 006 Ward 04, Iwo LGA, PU 002 Ward 07, and Oke Adan LGA.

There were also reports of missing names of registered voters on the BVAS. These voters, CJID says, were prevented from voting despite having their permanent voters’ cards.

Frustration arising from malfunctioning BVAS and slow voting process led to violence in some polling units, the statement said.

“Other reported incidents of violence resulting from thuggery were observed at PU 002, Ward 07 in Orolu LGA, and PU 005, Ward 05, Iwo LGA, where some suspected thugs clashed with security agencies.”

Incidences of vote trading were also reported in PU 010, Ward 03, Ife East, PU 01, Ward 04, and Iwo LGA where party agents were seen taking down the names of voters who had agreed to sell their votes for a particular amount.

“Similarly, more cases of vote-trading were reported in PU 02, Ward 06, Iwokan LGA, PU 003, Ward 03, Ife South LGA, and PU 003, Ward 07, and Ife North LGA as voters were openly offering to sell their votes.”

The CJID also faulted electoral officials and electorates for low adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines. It implored everyone to observe the COVID-19 protocols as the safety of citizens is a foremost concern.

The Centre, however, commended officials for complying with Section 25 of the INEC guideline on priority voting – which was given to elderly voters, pregnant women, the sick and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in LGAs.

“However, there were still incidences of voters who did not have adequate assistance, especially those with a physical disability. In Polling Units 1& 2 of Ward 3&4 of Atakumosa, voters using walking sticks could not access critical areas of the facility because of high ramps and stairs. More attention should be paid to the news of PWDs to fulfil the duty foisted on INEC by s. 54 of the Electoral Act of 2022.”

The 2022 governorship election is the seventh gubernatorial election in the state since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999 and it is held across the 30 local government areas of the state.

As sorting and counting of votes are underway, many have said it is a two-horse race between the incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress and Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).