Voting has ended and counting of ballots has started in many polling units in the Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State.

The election is held across the 30 local government areas of the state with 15 political parties jostling for the governorship seat.

Voting officially ended at 2.30p.m. but voters who were on the queue before the official time were still allowed to vote.

After voting closed, polling officers began sorting of the ballots and subsequently counted the votes.

PREMIUM TIMES reporters are on ground to bring live updates as the results trickle in from different parts of the state.




