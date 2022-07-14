An Ikeja Special Offences Court on Thursday convicted the embattled Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James, alias Baba Ijesha, of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old minor.

Baba Ijesha’s rape trial lasted over 12 months since his arrest and arraignment in June 2021.

Since April 22, 2022, Baba Ijesha has been entangled in a messy rape trial for allegedly sexually assaulting Princess’ 14-year-old foster daughter.

The judge, Oluwatoyin Taiwo, in a two-hour judgement on Thursday, convicted Baba Ijesha of indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault and attempted sexual assault

She sentenced him to 16 years in prison concurrently.

He was found guilty of four of six offences; two charges attract five years while the remaining two attract three years.

His 16-year jail term will run concurrently. This means that the movie actor will spend five years behind bars.

Mrs Taiwo, however, discharged and acquitted him of counts one and six, which were: sexual assault by penetration and attempted sexual assault by penetration.

Baba Ijesha was found guilty of indecent treatment and sexual assault of a minor between 2013-2014.

The court said fhe prosecution successfully proved counts two and four; that he indecently placed her on his lap and rubbed his penis on her body.

He was accused of again indecently touching the same minor and sexually assaulting her seven years later by rubbing her body and sucking her fingers.

But the judge found him not guilty of count one, which is allegedly sexually assaulting the minor by penetration with his car key seven years ago.

The court also found him not guilty of count 6, where he was accused of attempted sexual assault by penetration during another encounter with the minor in April 2021.