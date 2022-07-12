In a nation where some of the youth are seeking wealth through questionable ways, PREMIUM TIMES is running a series on young entrepreneurs in Nigeria, tagged #Under30entrepreneursinNigeria, anchored by Oluwaseyi Bangudu.

We have written these inspiring stories with the purpose of encouraging the youth that, with a little patience, perseverance and contentment, the average Nigerian youth can become financially independent and not have to resort to malicious means to survive.

Meet our third #Under30entrepreneur, Iyanu Oluwa Ajayi, the founder of Maple Street NG. The 25-year-old’s ability to manage both her professional job description and her businesses will motivate you.

PT: Tell us more about your past and how you became a dentist.

Iyanu: I’m IyanuOluwa Ajayi, founder of Maple Street NG. I’m also working as a dentist currently at the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

I’m a basketball player and an avid crafter.

I’m a recent graduate from the University of Ibadan with a Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree. Prior to that, I attended the International School, University of Ibadan for my secondary education.

PT: When and how did you become an entrepreneur, and why shoes and jewellery, in particular?

Iyanu: Officially, it started in 2018 but prior to that, it was a hobby that I did for fun – that happened to bring in money.

Like I said earlier, it started out as a hobby. I was the crafty child whose hands were never really idle, back then.

One day, a woman asked me if I knew how to make slippers and I said yes, lol. No, I didn’t, but I was banking on being able to figure it out.

When I got home that day, I went to inspect a pair of old Bambata slippers my sister owned. And from there, I was able to figure it out, I went to the market in search of the materials to use and with the help of people in the market, I found the items needed and that’s how things started.

The jewellery part came from much research done, which led me to Resin Jewelry.

PT: How do you manage running your businesses and your medical profession?

Iyanu: I’m currently doing my Houseman-ship.

I’m not even sure how I mix it. Haha!

There are days when I’m able to run both smoothly and there are days when they clash. But it’s one day at a time.

I try to work with a schedule though; what I call a ‘To be done’ list for each business day.

I also try to automate as many processes as possible and I also delegate to my team.

PT: Were your family members in support of your decision to become an entrepreneur?

Iyanu: Yes, mostly supportive. My dad wasn’t all too supportive at first but he came around. My mom and my siblings, however, have been with me since the inception.

PT: What were your fears, and challenges, when you were starting up? How have you been able to address these challenges?

Iyanu: In the beginning, I struggled a lot. Because I didn’t learn it, I wasn’t aware of the equipment that made the job easier. I first started filing the edges of the soles of the slippers I made manually and that was really hard and sometimes painful, lol.

I remember walking to a shoemaker’s shop to ask him for help in filing the shoes, that was when I learnt there was a filing machine that could do the job faster.

Other challenges I’ve faced are related to trying to combine medical school with the business.

Medical school was demanding, but strangely, having a side business helped me cope better.

To overcome many of the problems, I had to learn to prioritise tasks. For example, if I had a test coming, getting ready for the test takes the highest priority for that period.

PT: Can you highlight what a typical day looks like in your world?

Iyanu: Well, After I go through my morning routine, I try to draw up a list that I call the ‘To be done list’ which helps me keep tabs on the activities and deadlines I need to catch up with for the day.

I go to my workplace as an intern dentist and whenever I catch a break at work, I try to catch up with any pending orders from Maple Street, forward that to the production team, or if it’s a delivery to be made; order for the pick up to be done.

After I close at the dental clinic, I try to finish up any pending Maple work.

PT: What advice would you give a young person going into any of your businesses?

Iyanu: Have a clear vision of what you want before you start, really. Write the vision and make it plain on tablets – That he may run, who reads it. It makes it easier for you and your team when you know where you’re going.

Then, don’t do that copycat thing we do a lot in Nigeria, try to find a unique angle for what you do.

Invest in learning and try to find a community of business owners who are doing well. It’ll spur you to do better.

PT: How do you manage running a business in Nigeria, given the varying challenges?

Iyanu: Lol, every day is an adventure in Nigeria.

PT: Where do you see your businesses in the next five years?

Iyanu: For the jewellery line, I want to be the go-to brand for everyday accessories for Nigerian women, really. You know how it’s so easy to shop pretty accessories on AliExpress, yeah? I want to be that supplier, but without the long delivery timeline. Like when people think of where to get the best accessories, I want the brand to be the name on their lips.

For the shoe line, I see it being a fully ethical brand where we are creating timeless shoe lines from recycled items, for an international community.

READ ALSO:

PT: If you should get a grant, how do you think this would impact on your businesses?

Iyanu: A grant would help us increase our production capacity to meet up with ever-growing market demand and it’ll also help us break into new markets, especially the international markets.

PT: When you are not working, what other activities do you do?

Iyanu: Sports – Basketball especially, binging on DIY videos.

PT: Thank you so much for your time.

Iyanu: You are welcome!