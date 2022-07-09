The Kuje custodial centre that was attacked by terrorists on Tuesday was Nigeria’s most fortified prison, interior minister Rauf Aregebesola has said.

Mr Aregebesola said this in a statement on Friday after visiting the prison.

The minister said that although the prison is officially a ‘medium’ security prison, it was the most fortified in the country.

“There was a platoon of the Nigerian Army with sophisticated weapons, elite men of the Nigeria Police Force, officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence, and armed officers of the Nigerian Correctional Service, on ground during the time of the attack,” he said.

“Kuje is the most fortified in the country, if fortification for security is the determinant of whether it is medium or maximum. It is medium by size but maximum by the security in place there.”

Mr Aregebesola’s lamentation of the failure of security officials to prevent the jail attack is similar to the one expressed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the president’s remarks during his brief visit to the prison on Wednesday.

Mr Buhari wondered how such an attack could have occured despite the presence of security forces.

However, other officials like defence minister Bashir Magashi have argued that the security officials present were overwhelmed by the sheer number of attackers.

About 300 terrorists are believed to have attacked the prison.

One of the security officials manning the prison was killed while four inmates also died.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that over 800 inmates initially escaped during the attack on the prison with about half still at large and the others rearrested.

Those still at large include the over 60 members of the Boko Haram sect who were being held in the facility.

In his late Friday statement, Mr Aregebesola said the Buhari government would rise to the challenge posed by terrorists.

“… we must put whatever is happening now in the context of the asymmetric warfare unleashed on the nation by this criminal elements and we will rise to it, that’s the assurance I want to give to Nigerians,” he wrote.

Read the minister’s full statement below.

Today, I led the management of the Ministry of Interior and her agencies on an inspection visit to the Kuje Custodial Centre that was recently attacked by gunmen suspected to be terrorists.

There was a platoon of the Nigerian Army with sophisticated weapons, elite men of the Nigeria Police Force, officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence, and armed officers of the Nigerian Correctional Service, on ground during the time of the attack.

We have a world class facility by any standard. I am disappointed with the level of defence. We had enough men to protect the facility but unfortunately they couldn’t hold their position effectively for defence and that was the reason for the breach.

Now my position is so clear, I have declared since April last year that all our facilities are red zones and that whoever attempts an attack may not live to tell the story. I still maintain this.

Kuje is the most fortified in the country, if fortification for security is the determinant of whether it is medium or maximum. It is medium by size but maximum by the security in place there. We have a platoon of security officers deployed here.

It is very regrettable that this happened. As sad as it is, we must put whatever is happening now in the context of the asymmetric warfare unleashed on the nation by this criminal elements and we will rise to it, that’s the assurance I want to give to Nigerians.