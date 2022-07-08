The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Samson Ayokunle, has queried three of his top officials for anointing Joe Gadzama as the next president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

On Thursday, a statement issued by Adebayo Oladeji, his media aide, claimed that Mr Ayokunle was canvassing support for Mr Gadzama against the other two candidates running in the coming NBA presidential election.

The statement claimed that Mr Gadzama was the lead counsel in CAN’s suit against the Corporate Affairs Commission seeking the exemption of churches from the controversial sections of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, noting that it was a payback time.

“He (Gadzama) has solicited CAN’s support and we have accepted and adopted him as the candidate for the election” the statement read. “We hereby request you to adopt him as your candidate as well.”

The other two candidates in the race with Mr Gadzama are Mikyau Yakubu and Taidi Jonathan — all Christians.

But the CAN president has now told PREMIUM TIMES in an exclusive interview that the statement credited to him was issued without his approval.

Mr Ayokunle said he had been out of the country for over three weeks, stressing that he has not canvassed support for any candidate as claimed in the statement.

“We have no preferred candidate,” he said. “Count me and the leadership of CAN out of such statements.”

He however said he has queried the top officials involved in making such a “unilateral decision”, including Mr Oladeje, his media aide, and the general secretary of the religious body, Joseph Daramola.

“They have been asked to explain why they took unilateral action that is embarrassing to me, the entire CAN leadership and the body of Christ,” Mr Ayokunle said.

“We never took any decision to back any candidate. We have no preferred candidate. All we can do is to pray for the best of the three candidate, who will use the position to serve God and humanity to emerge.

“I am telling you the truth as a servant of the Lord. I have asked those involved to explain and they have apologised but the damage they did to me and CAN is difficult to repair. In my case, no matter has embarrassed me in my life such as this.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the CAN president has instructed the General Secretary, Mr Daramola, to immediately circulate a press statement retracting his earlier release claiming CAN was backing Mr Gadzama.

Mr Daramola could not be reached for comments as of the time of filing this report.