A Federal High Court, Abuja, has disqualified the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, Sherrif Oborevwori, from contesting the 2023 election.

Delivering judgment on Thursday in a suit filed by Olorogun Edevbie, the judge, Taiwo Taiwo, held that Mr Oborevwori lacked the legal competence to participate in the election.

Mr Edevbie had approached the court following his grievance with the process that produced Mr Oborevwori as the party’s governorship candidate.

He contended that the defendant was not validly nominated by the party.

He said the PDP violated both its constitution and the electoral guidelines, during its state congress that produced Mr Oborevwori as its flag bearer for the governorship election.

He prayed the court to restrain the party from forwarding Mr Oborevwori’s name to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The aggrieved party member also asked the court to restrain INEC from receiving or recognising Mr Oborevwori as the duly nominated candidate of the party for the election.

The plaintiff also sought an order to restrain Mr Oborevwori from parading himself as the governorship candidate of the PDP in the state.

The judge held that the suit had merits and accordingly granted the reliefs sought by Mr Edevbie against Mr Oborevwori.

(NAN)