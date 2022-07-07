Former presidential aide, Doyin Okupe, has withdrawn from his position as running mate to the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

Mr Okupe, in a Twitter post on Thursday, said he had tendered his withdrawal letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and told Nigerians to await his party’s decision on replacement.

“This afternoon I submitted my withdrawal letter from the position of the Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party to INEC. A replacement will be announced by the national chairman of the party shortly. I feel greatly blessed to have been part of the foundation of success for the Labour Party,” he announced.

The name of the former media aide to President Olusegun Obasanjo was submitted by the LP to meet up with the June 17 deadline fixed by the INEC.

His withdrawal came two days after the alliance talks with Rabiu Kwankwaso-led NNPP collapsed.

“Those discussions about merger, alliance and all that—was led by me from our side, and it is dead,” Mr Okupe announced on Tuesday.

With his withdrawal finally announced, the LP is expected to announce Mr Obi’s substantive vice-presidential candidate between Thursday and Friday.

Yusuf Baba-Ahmed, from the Northern part of Nigeria, has been named among the possible persons considered for the position.

He is an economist and the founder of Baze University Abuja.