President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday afternoon visited the Kuje custodial facility in Abuja that was attacked by terrorists Tuesday night.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how hundreds of inmates were freed by the attackers.

An official also said four inmates and a security official were killed during the attack.

About 443 inmates are still at large while another 443 have been recaptured, a spokesperson said.

About 63 of the inmates still at large are members of the terror group, Boko Haram.