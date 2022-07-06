Two passengers died after a boat mishap in Ikorodu, Lagos State, on Wednesday, according to the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA).

The General Manager, LASWA, Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, said in a statement that the boat submerged immediately after it departed the Ipakodo ferry terminal in Ikorodu, Lagos.

Mr Emmanuel said the 20-passenger ferry, named “R & N 2”, carrying 17 passengers, capsized at about 7.45 a.m., not more than 200 metres from the Ipakodo terminal, Ikorodu.

He said that two female passengers were unconscious, rushed to the nearest hospital for treatment, but later confirmed dead.

Mr Emmanuel said the water guards and the search and rescue team of the LASWA, who were mobilised to the scene of the incident, rescued 15 persons.

The boat captain is being investigated by relevant authorities while a full investigation into the cause of the mishap was ongoing as of the time of the statement. (NAN)