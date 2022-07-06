President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday inaugurated seven ministers who were recently screened and cleared by the Senate.

Those inaugurated are Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh (Abia State), Umana Umana (Akwa Ibom State) Odum Odih (Rivers State) and Ademola Adegoroye (Ondo State).

The others are Umar El-Yakub (Kano State), Goodluck Opiah (Imo State), and Egwumakama Joseph Nkama (Ebonyi State).

The new ministers were inaugurated by Mr Buhari in two batches at the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The president did not announce their portfolios.

They were screened and confirmed by the Senate on June 29.

They are replacing the ministers who resigned their positions in May, to pursue their political ambitions.

Before the swearing in, FEC observed a minute silence in honour of the late Secretary General of Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Mohammed Barkindo.

Mr Barkindo, who died at about 11pm on Tuesday, had visited the president earlier that day. He was 63 years.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; and Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, attended the FEC meeting physically.

Ministers physically present were Abubakar Malami (Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice), Chris Ngige (Labour and Employment), Adamu Adamu (Education), Isa Pantami (Communication and Digital Economy), Olamilekan Adegbite (Mines and Steel), Timipre Sylva (Minister of State for Petroleum Resources), Clem Agba (Minister of State Budget, National Planning), and Maryam Katagum (Minister of State, Trade and Investment).

The Head of the Service of the Federation (HOCSF), Folasade Yemi-Esan, and other ministers are attending the meeting virtually.

Details later…