Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, on Tuesday expressed support for the presidential bid of Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Otedola, whose father, Michael Otedola was a former governor of Lagos State as Mr Tinubu, posted a picture with the APC flag bearer in France on Twitter with a caption.

“I am always excited visiting my Great Friend Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu @officialABAT

“May God grant him his heart’s desire in becoming the President of this great Nation …F.Ote,” the tweet reads.

Mr Tinubu left Nigeria for France on June 29 without disclosing the purpose of the trip, fueling speculation that he is seeking medical attention after the rigorous APC convention.

He will be facing former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPC and several others in the 2023 presidential election.

Otedola’s endorsement, reactions

The post has set the microblogging site on a frenzy as supporters of Mr Tinubu hailed the endorsement, while critics, mostly supporters of Peter Obi, condemned it.

Some of the criticisms have been extended to Mr Otedola’s daughter, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy on Twitter.

A Twitter user, Santino said “Otedola can support who he wants. He is an elite. Jeff Bezos can even support Tinubu. But on D-Day, those affected by Poverty, Boko Haram, Herdsmen, N610 to $1, ASUU Strikes, Mad inflation, Fuel Scarcity, National Grid Collapses, etc, will vote for Peter Obi. Am I making sense?”

Nkem#PeterObi2023, tweeted, “Dear Femi Otedola, @realFemiOtedola

If Tinubu did you any favours in the past go and repay him however way you wish🙏. But you see that prayer you prayed for tinubu to be Nigeria’s next president? It will not stand !

Nigerians are suffering and dying. We want a better country!

However, Olasola Olawale tweeted, “When Oga Bello and Jide Kosoko endorsed Tinubu you said it was occasioned by poverty/hunger. What about Femi Otedola? Age-long friendship/loyalty brings about alignment in politics. You can’t do away with that. Keep dragging DJ Cuppy. Baba Ijebu will soon endorse Tinubu.

Nedu Ekeke, another popular Peter Obi supporter, said the endorsement is all about business. He stated that the endorsement will not affect the chances of the Labour Party candidate.

“Femi Otedola has a longstanding personal relationship with Tinubu. He lives & does business in Lagos. He’s among Lagos’ 1%.

“Endorsing Tinubu (if he did) should be expected. And no, it doesn’t make him a bad person. Neither does it affect Peter Obi’s chances. Live and let live,” he tweeted.

Toxic campaign on Twitter

In the past few months, the presidential campaign on social media has become very toxic. Some supporters of the different candidates have deployed unsavoury tactics for the campaign.

Last week, Mr Obi issued a press statement, urging his supporters to be tolerant of opposing views.

“In expressing ourselves, we should do so with grace so as not to precipitately shut doors to future collaborations on sustainable nation-building.”

Despite the call for caution, some supporters of all the presidential candidates have not been able to keep it clean.