Eleven persons have been confirmed dead in an accident along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State confirmed this in a statement on Sunday morning.

The spokesperson of the command, Florence Okpe, disclosed that the multiple crashes occurred late Saturday night. She said the accident involved three vehicles.

She added that two Mazda buses and one unknown vehicle collided and caught fire near the Isara bridge, Ogere area of the expressway.

The FRSC spokesperson further said that a total of 18 persons were involved in the accident but only seven survived.

Ms Okpe further said the deceased persons were burnt beyond recognition.

“The injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere for medical attention. One of the victims was rejected but finally taken to Babcock University Teaching Hospital, Ilisan.

“The fire service in Sagamu was contacted and the impact of the crash is obstructing the Ibadan-Lagos bound of the expressway.

“Traffic has, however, been diverted to the Lagos-Ibadan route and the crashed vehicles are currently still burning,” Ms Okpe said.

“Motorists are advised to drive cautiously obey traffic rules and regulations and also cooperate with traffic managers managing the situation,” she added.