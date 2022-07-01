A member of the House of Representatives, Jude Ise-Idehen, has passed away.

Punch newspaper reported that Mr Ise-Idehen passed away on Friday.

Until his death, Mr Ise-Idehen represented Egor/Ikpoba Okha Federal Constituency in Edo State.

He recently got the nod of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to recontest the seat.

Details later…