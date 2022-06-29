The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday, screened and confirmed the seven new ministers appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

They are Henry Ikechukwu – Abia State; Umana Umana – Akwa Ibom State; Ekumankama Nkama- Ebonyi State and Goodluck Opiah – Imo State.

Others are Umar El-Yakub – Kano State; Ademola Adegoroye – Ondo State; and Odum Udi – Rivers State.

There was no female among the appointed ministers.

The ministers-designate were screened individually during plenary on Wednesday.

The screening lasted about five hours and they were confirmed afterwards.

The screening

During the screening, some of the nominees were asked to “take a bow and go”, while others were asked random questions on the economy, education, insecurity, among others.

The Senate’s “take a bow” tradition is an unwritten rule which allows past or present lawmakers (at state and federal levels) to be let off the hook when they appear before the upper chamber for screening for a position they were appointed to.

Nominees who are accorded this honour are usually not asked any question during their screening.

Two of the seven nominees – Umar El-Yakub from Kano State and Goodluck Opiah, were asked to take a bow and go being a former member of the House of Representatives and Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly respectively.

One major act that characterised the exercise was the “endorsement” of the nominees by senators – particularly senators representing the constituency or state of such nominee.

Many of them would stand up, sing praises of the nominee and plead that he be allowed to bow and go.

The grilling

For the few nominees who were made to answer questions, their entire performance could be put at average.

The first nominee to be screened was Henry Ikechukwu from Abia State.

Mr Ikechukwu said he was exempted from the mandatory National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) in 2005 because because “at that time, he was not eligible to serve.”

He also said he comes from a private sector and will “hit the ground running and serve diligently without fear or favour.”

The nominee said he would advise the government to establish refineries in the local communities where they get oil.

“The issue of employment and importing fuel and gas will be a thing of the past – if the government should build modular refineries.”

On unemployment, he says Nigeria has a lot of graduates “but we need more of technical graduates to do the work we need”.

Another nominee, Umana Umana, from Akwa Ibom State said the key to curb borrowing in the country is “more production.”

When Mr Umana was asked his plans to end ASUU strike if appointed into the ministry of labour and employment, he said there is need for both parties to reach a compromise.

“For a long time, ASUU has been sticking to their guns that all agreements must be implemented. The government and ASUU need to come to a compromise.”

He also urged the National Assembly to consider higher budgetary allocation for the education sector.

Similarly, Mr Adegoroye from Ondo State said he is worried about the lingering ASUU strike.

“I think that the government must do something about it. It must be solved once and for all. We must take concrete steps and the interest of the people must be considered.

“I do not claim to have a monopoly of how to solve it. I can assure you that I will bring to bear my experience to ensure an end to the strikes.”

The last nominee, Mr Udi from Rivers State, though not a former lawmaker, was praised and asked to take a bow and go.

Confirmation

At the end of the screening exercise, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, who presided over the exercise, put the question of their confirmation, to a voice vote and the lawmakers unanimously approved their appointments.

He congratulated the ministers-designate and hoped for a peaceful working relationship with the Executive.

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to swear in the ministers in the coming days and announce the ministries they will head.

He had written the Senate last Tuesday, nominating the seven ministers and seeking the lawmakers’ confirmation.

He said the confirmation request was made in accordance with Section 147(2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

The newly-appointed ministers are to replace ministers in Mr Buhari’s cabinet who had resigned to contest for other offices.

Some ministers who resigned are Rotimi Amaechi (Transportation), Godswill Akpabio (Niger Delta), Ogbonnaya Onu (Science and Technology) and Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, (Minister of State for Education) all of who contested for the APC presidential primary. Mr Nwajiuba withdrew from the primary some days earlier.

Others are Uche Ogar who contested and won the fractional Abia State governorship primary and Tayo Alasoadura who contested and lost the APC senatorial primary.

Mr Ogar was Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development while Mr Alasoadura was his counterpart in the Niger Delta Affairs Ministry.

They had all resigned in accordance with the provisions of Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act which states that “No political appointee at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the convention or congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election.”