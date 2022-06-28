Gunmen on Monday killed three people during an attack on Ngbo community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

They also destroyed properties believed to be worth millions of naira in the community.

The police spokesperson in Ebonyi, Chris Anyanwu, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abakaliki.

Mr Anyanwu, a superintendent of police, said two houses and a shop, including two motorcycles and a tricycle, were razed by the gunmen

“The DPO in the area said there are few dead bodies seen on the ground. The police are working round the clock to ensure the restoration of peace in the area,” the Police spokesperson said.

Clement Odah, the chairman, Ohaukwu Local Government Area, condemned the attack.

He said efforts would be intensified to unravel the circumstances that led to “such unwarranted attack and loss of lives and properties.”

It is unclear for now if the attack has a link with the appearance of Nnamdi Kanu in court on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Gunmen kill another Catholic Priest

Mr Kanu, the leader of the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), is standing trial for terrorism at a Federal High Court, Abuja.

The court on Tuesday rejected Mr Kanu’s bail application.

The Nigerian government has accused IPOB, a separatist group, of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the country’s South-east.

(NAN)