To commemorate the 2022 global cooperative day, the Cooperatives Financing Agency of Nigeria (CFAN) will today hold a high-level national symposium in Abuja.

The symposium aims to highlight the importance of sustaining Women’s Economic Cooperatives (WECs) in Nigeria.

This event is supported by the development Research and Projects Centre (dRPC), Partnership for Advancing Women in Economic Development (PAWED) and funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF).

The global cooperative day is marked on the first Saturday in July every year. It is an opportunity to promote the cooperative movement worldwide and to showcase the successes, challenges, and opportunities of cooperatives as a business model.

At the high-level national symposium, key stakeholders will observe the evidence from panels and hear from the women who are members of cooperatives.

The stakeholders will be drawn from government MDAs, academics, civil society organisations, women’s economic cooperatives and the media.

The organisers said learnings from the event will inform the reshaping of investments that support women’s cooperative enterprises moving forward.

Registration commences at 8:00 a.m. while the main programme commences at 9 a.m.

