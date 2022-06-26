About 22 people were found dead in a South African nightclub, early Sunday morning, South Africa’s Daily Dispatch is reporting.

An official, however, told another South African medium that 17 bodies were found.

According to Daily Dispatch, emergency services were called in the early hours of Sunday to the Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park, on the edge of East London, Eastern Cape province, where they witnessed “bodies lying bizarrely as if they collapsed to the floor suddenly while dancing or in the middle of a conversation, some seemingly in the social circles they were engaging with. Other bodies are slumped across chairs and lying over tables.”

However, Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana told the Newzroom Afrika rolling news channel that “The SAPS confirms that about 17 children were found dead inside a local tavern in Scenery Park, in the area of East London.

“We received this report in the early hours of Sunday. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation as we speak,” he told Newzroom Afrika, adding that “we do not want to make any speculations at this stage. Our investigation is continuing.”

According to the Daily Dispatch, initial speculation was that the patrons were either exposed to some form of poison or an incident resulted in a large number being killed in a stampede, but with a lack of any visible injuries and the positioning of the bodies, commentators have suggested that it could not have been a stampede.

News24, another South African news service, reports the Eastern Cape Department of Health as saying the bodies have been taken to various state mortuaries, and post-mortem examinations would get underway “as soon as possible”.

Families who have their wards missing were asked to go to the Woodbrook mortuary to confirm and identify if their wards were part of the incident.

The MEC for Community of Safety in the Eastern Cape, Weziwe Gxothiwe, requested that families assist in identifying those killed.

Chiamaka Okafor is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World