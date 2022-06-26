The Zamfara State Government has asked residents of the state to ‘obtain guns to defend themselves’ against terrorists who have been attacking the residents of the state for the past few years.

The Zamfara government stated this in a statement by Ibrahim Dosara, its commissioner for information, according to Daily Trust.

Mr Dosara said the Zamfara government has also “directed the state commissioner of police to issue (gun) license” to people who are qualified and willing to use the guns.

While Zamfara has by the statement formalised the advice to its residents to carry guns, the governor of the state is not the first to issue such advice.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina had earlier called on residents of his state to arm themselves against the gunmen in the state.

Zamfara and Katsina are two of the states most affected by the activities of terrorists, locally called bandits, whose actions have led to the deaths of hundreds of people and the kidnap of thousands of others.

