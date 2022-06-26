About a week after gunmen attacked two churches in Kaduna, armed persons killed a Catholic priest in the state.

The gunmen attacked a farm on Saturday and killed the Catholic priest, Vitus Borogo.

The chancellor of the Catholic Archdiocese of Kaduna, Christian Emmanuel, confirmed the incident in a statement to journalists.

“It is with a heavy heart, but with total submission to the will of God that we announce the death of Rev. Fr. Vitus Borogo, which sad event took place today, at Prison Farm, Kujama, along Kaduna-Kachia road, after a raid on the farm by terrorists,” Mr Borogo said in a statement.

“Until his death, late Fr Vitus aged 50 years was the Chaplain of the Catholic Community of the Kaduna State Polytechnic, and the Chairman of the Nigerian Catholic Diocesan Priests Association (NCDPA), Kaduna Chapter.

“Most Rev. Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso, the Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna condoles with the immediate family, the NFCS Family of Kaduna Polytechnic, and indeed the entire Kaduna Polytechnic Community and assures them of his fraternal closeness and prayers.”

“Meanwhile, we commit his soul to the maternal intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, and call on all men and women of goodwill to continue to pray for the peaceful repose of his soul and for the consolation of his bereaved family, especially his mother,” the statement said.

Attacks by gunmen continue unabated in Kaduna State despite the presence of military barracks and security formations. Travellers, rural communities, and educational institutions have been targeted by these gunmen, commonly called bandits in the Nigerian press.

Millions of people have either been abducted, killed, injured or displaced by the activities of the criminals.

Recently, the bandits have targeted Christian communities in parts of the restive southern part of the state.

Last Sunday, gunmen on motorcycles killed three people after attacking two churches and several villages in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.