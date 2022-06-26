The League Management Company (LMC) has announced the expulsion of Kano Pillars Chairman, Suraj Yahaya, from the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) “with immediate effect”.

The expulsion of Mr Yayaha and other sanctions slammed on Kano Pillars were contained in an official statement issued by the LMC Saturday night.

The statement read: “Kano Pillars have been charged for breaching the #NPFL22 Framework & Rules during the course of the match vs Dakkada on June 23, 2022.

“Kano Pillars chairman Suraj Yahaya also assaulted a match official Daramola Olalekan (assistant referee 1) with his conduct capable of bringing the game to disrepute.

“The Kano club are fined N1m for failing to ensure proper conduct of their officials in obvious disregard of NPFL Framework & Rules as well as the assurance letter issued by the Kano State Commissioner of Police on June 8, 2022.

“A further N1m fine is imposed on Kano Pillars for the assault on a match official. The club are also fined N250,000 being compensation for the assaulted match official.

“Kano Pillars chairman Suraj Yahaya is expelled from the league with immediate effect. The club are to follow up on the arrest of the offending official to ensure his full prosecution in furtherance of the police report lodged by the match officials on June 23, 2022,” the LMC said

The league organisers also handed a suspended two points deduction to the club in an event of further unruly actions from them.

“In the event of any further similar breach of the League Rules regarding the assault of Match Officials, Kano Pillars shall forfeit 2 points from the points accruing to the club, in addition to any other sanctions that may be deemed appropriate in the circumstance.

“LMC delegate Uchenna Iyoke will get a compensation of N500,000 for lost valuables in the course of the Kano Pillars v Dakkada match.”

Meanwhile, the LMC has also called for a review of the performance of match officials in the Kano Pillars vs Dakkada game.

The officials are Ayatu Mohammed – Center Ref, Daramola Olalekan – Assistant Referee1, and Nura Ali – Assistant Referee 2.

Fracas in Kano

Dakkada had scored a late equalizer against Kano Pillars in the June 23rd encounter

However, the now expelled Pillars’ chairman assaulted the match officials as seen in a viral video; a development that led to the referees upturning their early decision.

Pillars at different times have been punished for unruly behaviours of their fans or officials.

Barely three months ago, the Kano-based club was also fined ₦9 million and banished to Abuja. They also had three points deducted for crowd violence.

Aside from Pillars, some other clubs have also been caught in the web of football-related violence.

The most recent case was in Ibadan where a journalist Tobi Adepoju was attacked by some 3SC fans after the NPFL game between Shooting Stars and Remo Stars.

The LMC fined 3SC N3 million for that incident while also directing that the sum of N500,000 be paid to the attacked journalist as compensation.