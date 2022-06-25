The name of Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State is among the list of three names missing as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) released the names of the successfully nominated candidates of the 18 political parties on Friday.

The forms and particulars of the senatorial candidates were pasted at the INEC offices across the federation, on Friday, just as those of the presidential candidates were slated to be published at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja, the same day.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that although the particulars of the presidential candidates were not published as scheduled, those of the senatorial candidates nominated by parties were published at the state level.

Mr Umahi had contested in the presidential primaries of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), but lost in the exercise polling 38 votes to come a distant sixth against the eventual winner, Bola Tinubu, who polled 1,271 votes.

Before participating in the APC presidential primary, the governor had forwarded his younger brother’s name, Austin Umahi, as an aspirant for the Ebonyi South District primary election of the party

Mr Austin, many believe, was used as a “placeholder” by the governor, so he would easily reclaim the ticket if his presidential bid failed.

The governor’s younger brother eventually emerged winner in the APC’s senatorial primary held on May 28, nine days before the party’s presidential primary.

But shortly after the governor lost at the presidential primary, the party cancelled the senatorial primary election in the Ebonyi South District, and rescheduled it for June 9, 2022, to beat INEC deadline.

Although no reason was given for the cancellation, the decision was said to have been taken to compensate Mr Umahi for his loss at the presidential primary and accommodate him in the race for the Senate.

Mr Umahi emerged winner in the party’s rescheduled exercise held at Afikpo North Local Government Headquarters, where the initial exercise was also held.

His younger brother, Mr Austin, has not disputed the outcome of the exercise.

But when the INEC published the list of the successfully nominated candidates of political parties on Friday, Mr Umahi’s name was missing. That of his younger brother, Mr Austin, was also said to be missing.

The names of Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and the former minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, were also missing.

Like Mr Umahi, the duo had contested the presidential primary of the party, but failed to win.

Governor Umahi’s media aide, Francis Nwaze, did not respond to calls seeking his comments on the issue.

Festus Okoye, the INEC’s spokesperson, did not also respond to calls and text messages.

But when he appeared as a guest on Politics Today, a Channels TV programme, Friday night, Mr Okoye said the commission was not obliged to publish names of candidates that did not emerge from “valid” party primaries.

He, however, noted that the commission has not published the final list of validly nominated candidates.

“The final list of validly nominated candidates will be published by the Independent National Electoral Commission on the 20th day of September, 2022,” he said.

“What the commission has published, as of today (Friday), complies with section 29 (3) of the electoral act which says that the moment political parties comply with the provision of the section 29 (1) of the electoral act, in terms of the submission of its validly nominated candidates, that the commission shall publish the personal particulars of such candidates in the constituencies where the candidates intend to contest the election,” Mr Okoye added.

The INEC spokesperson stressed that the candidates whose names and particulars were not published on Friday were those who did not emerge from valid party primaries.

If the commission refuses to include Mr Umahi in the list, the APC may face the risk of not fielding a candidate for Ebonyi South District in the 2023 general elections.