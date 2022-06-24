The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, on Thursday, met with the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, in Port Harcourt, in continuation of his search for a running mate for the 2023 election.
The meeting held behind closed doors was attended by Mr Kwankwaso’s delegation and associates of the host governor.
However, aides of the two politicians told PREMIUM TIMES that details of the talk would remain “under wraps” for the moment.
ALSO READ: Kwankwaso speaks on merger talks with Peter Obi’s Labour Party
Below are pictures from the event.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999