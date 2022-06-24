The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, on Thursday, met with the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, in Port Harcourt, in continuation of his search for a running mate for the 2023 election.

The meeting held behind closed doors was attended by Mr Kwankwaso’s delegation and associates of the host governor.

However, aides of the two politicians told PREMIUM TIMES that details of the talk would remain “under wraps” for the moment.

Below are pictures from the event.