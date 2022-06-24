Bandits on Thursday burnt down a police outpost, shops and three houses in Zugu village of Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

However, a youth leader in Bukkuyum, Abubakar Garba, said nobody was killed during the attack.

He said after the attack, many residents deserted the community to Bukkuyum and other villages in neighbouring Gummi Local Government to seek refuge.

Zugu is the second biggest community in Bukkuyum Local Government.

“Bandits from Gando forest carried out the attack. What I was informed by some of the residents who fled to Bukkuyum town was that the three of the houses were those adjacent to the police outpost.

”Residents said that the bandits had passed the community but returned around to attack it.

“What we believe is that the bandits returned into Zugu to neutralise the policemen in the outpost located in the village. The bandits know that the policemen would respond to distress call so they decided to attack the outpost first,” he said.

Mr Garba said the shops were looted before they were set on fire.

He said many of the wounded sustained gunshot wounds while others were injured in the stampede that ensued as people tried to escape from the gunmen.

“I was in Gummi when I received a call that bandits have stormed Zugu and would be moving to other areas in the western part of the area. No one was killed and all the policemen on duty fled to safety before the bandits could reach the outpost,” said a monarch in the area, who asked not to be named.

The monarch said the displaced are being taken care of at Bukkuyum.

The police spokesman in the state, Mohammed Shehu didn’t respond to calls and SMS sent to him on the attack.

Bandits have been terrorising North-west and parts of North-central Nigeria, killing and displacing hundreds of people and rustling domestic animals.

Farmers have been chased from their farmlands while hundreds of students abducted. Hundreds of people have been killed and displaced from their homes.