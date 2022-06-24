Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s minister of foreign affairs said Thursday that there are at least three reasons for African countries to stand by Ukraine.

Speaking at a special press briefing organised by Africa Regional Media Hub, Mr Kuleba made reference to Africa’s colonial history by saying Africa should “understand very well how it feels to be attacked by a power that cannot abandon the idea of its supremacy over our nation and its colonial, imperialistic ambitions…”

Another reason, according to Mr Kuleba, is that if Russia succeeds in Ukraine, it will be a clear message to the entire international community and to all countries who want to attack their neighbours that there is no world order that can protect them.

“That the mighty can do whatever it wants to impose its will on the other’s part,” Mr Kuleba said.

The third argument, according to him, is the ongoing food security challenge. According to him, the longer the war lasts, the more difficult it would be to get agricultural produce to Africa.

He accused Russia of intentionally blocking its (Ukraine) seaports to foster a new wave of colonisation aimed at reconfiguring the global food system and making it more Russia-dependent than ever.

According to the World Economic Forum, 14 African countries depend on Russia and Ukraine for more than half of their wheat imports, while almost half the continent depends on imports for more than a third of their wheat.

Apart from the looming supply constraints, this crisis has already pushed food grain prices up by more than 25 per cent.

Mr Kuleba added that Russia’s attack on Ukraine’s agricultural infrastructure to inflict maximum damage on its food-producing capacity is deliberately inflicting damage on African states that rely on Ukrainian agricultural exports.

“I urge the world and all African states to work together and pressure Russia to allow a safe sea route for our food exports, ” he said, adding that African states have a crucial role in this.

African capitals matter and they do influence Russia’s position, the ogival said.

By preventing Ukraine from exporting its agricultural produce, Russia is trying to squeeze Ukraine out of its traditional markets in African countries, he added.

Thousands of people have been killed and millions of others displaced since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

The invasion has been condemned by many countries as a violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and the international order.

Russia called the invasion a ‘special military operation’ to rid Ukraine of neo-Nazis and protect Russia from NATO’s expansion to its borders.

Most of the countries that have condemned the invasion and declared support for Ukraine are Western countries and U.S. allies. Most African countries have been largely neutral on the matter preferring to call for peace rather than condemn Russia’s actions.