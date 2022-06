The Police Command in Benue confirmed the killing of two policemen on the Makurdi-Lafia road by gunmen on Friday.

The police spokesperson, Sewuese Anene, confirmed this to journalists on Friday in Makurdi.

“I received information that two policemen died in an operation on Makurdi-Lafia road, but I am yet to receive details, please,” Mr Anene said.

One of the residents in Yelwata, Guma Local Government Area of the state, who pleaded anonymity, said the gunmen killed the policemen and stole their guns.

(NAN)