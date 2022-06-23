The traditional ruler of Isuokoma autonomous community in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Eze Ambrose Ogbu, has been abducted by gunmen.

The gunmen invaded the monarch’s palace on Wednesday night and whisked him away to an unknown destination, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

His abductors have yet to contact his family members.

A community leader, who did not want his name mentioned in the report because he was not authorised to speak on the matter, confirmed the incident to our reporter in Abakaliki.

“He was kidnapped last night at his palace,” he said.

“But the kidnappers have not made any contact with the family nor the community. We have been waiting but no contact yet.”

The Commissioner of Police in Ebonyi state, Aliyu Garba, confirmed the incident

He said the police were doing “everything possible” to locate and rescue the monarch.

Worsening security situation

Abduction for ransom is now one of the dominant crimes across various Nigerian cities.

Politicians, entrepreneurs, and just anyone with good financial worth, including school children, are easy targets.

Suspected kidnappers abducted a photojournalist, Uchenna Nwube, who works in Ebonyi Government House, early this month on Okigwe-Aba-Enugu Expressway. He was later released, apparently after ransom payment.

In Anambra State, still within the South-east, the beheaded body of a former lawmaker was found on Tuesday after gunmen abducted him.

About a month ago, a serving lawmaker in Anambra was similarly beheaded after gunmen abducted him.

Besides abduction for ransom, states in the South-east have been grappling with deadly attacks by armed men.

The attacks, which the Nigerian government blamed on an outlawed group Indigenous People of Biafra, often target police and other security agencies.