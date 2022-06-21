Ahmad Lawan, Nigeria’s Senate President, has announced the defection of three more senators from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to other parties.

The lawmakers are Francis Alimekhena (Edo North) and Babba Kaita (APC, Katsina North) who defected from the APC to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Lawal Gumau (Bauchi South) who left the APC for the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Although the lawmakers had defected weeks ago, their letters were read out at the start of the plenary on Tuesday.

“My decision is anchored on the continuing and multifaceted crisis bedevilling the APC, especially my senatorial district,” Mr Alimekhena said in his letter.

Already, former Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomhole, has secured the Edo North senatorial ticket – a major reason for Mr Alimekhena’s exit from the party.

Like Mr Alimekhena, Messrs Kaita and Gumau also cited internal party crisis – especially at the state level – as their reasons for leaving.

“My resignation from the APC was borne out of the marginalisation of critical stakeholders by the state government and leadership of the party in Katsina State, where small people like me do not have a chance.

“I have since been joyful and graciously accepted into the fold of the PDP in Katsina State,” Mr Kaita said.

Already, Mr Gumau has clinched the ticket for Bauchi South senatorial district under the NNPP.

Their letters come about a week after Mr Lawan read out similar defection letters from the former Senate leader, Yahaya Abdullahi and Adamu Aliero – both from Kebbi State.

The duo, like their colleagues, not only cited crisis in the party as their reasons for leaving but also accused the state governor, Atiku Bagudu, of frustrating the efforts of party members in the state.

There has been a wave of defections in both the Senate and the House of Representatives. These movements are majorly premised on internal party crises and the search for return tickets.