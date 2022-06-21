President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed seven new ministers.

They are Henry Ikechukwu – Abia State, Umana Umana – Akwa Ibom State, Ekuma Joseph – Ebonyi State and Goodluck Obia – Imo State.

Others are Umar Yakub – Kano state, Ademola Adegorioye – Ondo State and Odo Udi – Rivers State.

The president wrote to the Senate seeking confirmation of the nominated ministers.

His letter was read out by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at the start of the plenary on Tuesday.

The newly appointed ministers are to replace ministers on Mr Buhari’s cabinet who had resigned to contest for other offices.

Some ministers who resigned are Rotimi Amaechi, Godswill Akpabio, Ogbonnaya Onu and Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba who contested for the presidential primary.

Others are Uche Ogar who contested and won the fractional Abia State governorship primary and Tayo Alasoadura who contested and lost the APC senatorial primary.

They had resigned in accordance with the provisions of Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act which states that “No political appointee at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the convention or congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election.”

Although the appeal court had declared the section unconstitutional, the case was moved to the Supreme court for a final decision.

The new ministers will be screened on another legislative day.