The National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) will join other experts and policymakers for a one-day high-level meeting to discuss Nigeria’s newly revised national population policy.

The policy, which seeks to address the burgeoning population growth in Nigeria, was launched by President Muhammadu Buhari in February 2022. It was based on the findings of the NIPSS Senior Executive Course (SEC) 42 2020.

Mr Buhari had recommended that the National Institute focuses on finding solutions to population growth and human capital development in Nigeria.

The policy has an overall goal of improving the life and standard of living for all Nigerians through population control. It also stresses the need for urgent measures to address Nigeria’s high fertility rate, through expanding access to modern contraceptive methods across the country.

Founded in 1979, NIPSS is Nigeria’s foremost policy formation centre for bureaucrats, private sector leaders, military and para-military officers and senior civil servants.

Many policymakers in Nigeria have attended the NIPSS. Notable among them are ex-military dictator Ibrahim Babangida and Nuhu Ribadu, a former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Each year, NIPSS develops a policy plan for the country. It reports directly to the Nigerian President and is supervised by the Vice President.

High-level dialogue

Today’s high-level dialogue is organised by NIPSS with support from the development Research and Projects Centre (dRPC), under the Partnership for Advocacy in child and family health at Scale, a Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation-funded project.

The dialogue is themed “Implementing the National Population Policy; the responsibility of the MDAs and private sector at national and sub-national levels.”

It will serve as an opportunity for policymakers, implementers and thought leaders to synergise and amplify issues around the new policy with a view to catalysing collective ownership for effective implementation.

Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Chairman of the National Population Commission, Isa Kwarra and the President of the Population Association of Nigeria, Rhoda Mundi, are among those expected at the event.

