Killings across Nigeria continued last week (June 12 – 18) as non-state actors killed at least 52 persons in various attacks.

The figure for the week indicates a decline when compared to the previous week when over 100 persons were killed.

Out of the 52 persons killed, two were security personnel including one army officer and one policeman. The rest were civilians.

The seven incidents took place in two geopolitical zones of the North-central and South-east.

Most of the incidents were recorded in the South-east while more casualties were recorded in North-central – Benue State.

The Benue incident involved 37 persons who were killed by gunmen in the Okpokwu local government of the state.

PREMIUM TIMES compiled the incidents from media reports. Thus, unreported cases are not included.

Below are the recorded incidents:

North-central

Suspected armed herdsmen in the early hours of Sunday, allegedly killed about 37 persons in two communities of Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State in what has been described as unprovoked attacks on civilians.

Police Public Relations Officer for the Benue State Command, Sewuese Anene, confirmed the attack to journalists in a brief statement.

In Niger State, an army major was killed in an ambush on a military convoy by terrorists in Mariga local government area of the state.

Military sources who are in the know of the situation told PREMIUM TIMES the convoy belonged to the Nigerian Military School (NMS) and Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC).

The incident which took place on Wednesday happened around Rijiyan Daji village in the local government area.

South-east

Gunmen killed an old man in Nkwelle-Ezunaka community in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The incident happened in the early hours of Monday at a popular junction in the area.

A resident of the area, Arinze Ajaezu, told PREMIUM TIMES the gunmen, who stormed the area through Nkwelle Road, zoomed off through Onitsha Road, a different route, after killing the victim.

In the same state, five gunmen were killed during a shootout with suspected members outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Akwa Community in Ihiala Local Government of Anambra State.

The incident, which happened on Friday was between gunmen and the IPOB members who were said to have engaged in a battle over control of the area.

In neighbouring Abia State, Gunmen killed two young entrepreneurs in Aba, on Tuesday.

The police spokesperson in the state, Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Aba.

In Enugu, suspected herdsmen killed five persons in Mgboji community and sacked 14 farm settlements where over 3,000 residents were living.

Some community leaders said that members of the community were no longer going to farm, fearing that people may face famine next year as a result of the situation.

Also in Enugu, a police officer was killed on Friday when gunmen attacked a police checkpoint in Ibagwa-Ani, a community in Nsukka Local Government Area.

The gunmen razed a police truck during the attack which occurred in the early hours of the day.