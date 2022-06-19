The former Secretary-General of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Sani Toro, has been kidnapped.
The Bauchi State Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakili, while confirming the abduction to PREMIUM TIMES, said he is not privy to the full details of the incident as it happened outside his state.
“Yes, the news is true. I got across to one of his sons, who told me he was abducted around Akwanga road in Nasarawa while returning from Abuja. Other details when I get them will be communicated to you,” Mr Wakili said.
Mr Toro was reportedly kidnapped alongside a former Assistant Coach of the Super Eagles, Garba Yila.
The identities of the kidnappers have not been ascertained and they have yet to communicate with the family for ransom, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.
Kidnap for ransom is rampant in many states in Nigeria and is carried out by various armed groups.
More details later…
