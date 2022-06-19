Some party agents have alleged that vote-buying marred the Ekiti State governorship election.

Expressing his grievances during the collation of the governorship election results in Ado-Ekiti, a party agent from the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) said he was not pleased with the conduct of the election.

“What happened yesterday was vote-buying centres and not polling unit centres,” he said.

The APC candidate, Biodun Oyebanji, secured 187,057 votes to defeat his closest challengers, Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) who polled 82,211, and Bisi Kolawole of the Peoples Democratic Party who scored 67,457 votes.

Similarly, Owoseni Ajayi, the state party agent for the Social Democratic Party (SDP), told journalists that vote-buying was brazen.

Incidents of vote-buying, particularly by agents of the three major parties – APC, PDP, and SDP – were reported during the election.

The party agents induced voters with cash ranging from N1,000 to as high as N10,000 to vote for their candidates.

PREMIUM TIMES observed cases of voters arriving at polling units and meeting with party agents for the bribe before joining the queue to cast their ballots.

Mr Ajayi said that the election was not conducted in accordance with the provisions of the electoral act.

“Part of the provision of the electoral act is that there must be a free, fair, and plain playground for all the contestants which was completely out in this election,” he said.

“It is not me, all of you witnessed it, the shameful selling and buying of votes in this modern time. It is only in Nigeria that this thing happens.

“Should we continue to condole this type of mess? My answer is no.”

But Kayode Babade, the APC state party agent, denied knowledge of vote-buying by party agents at the polling units.

“The people have spoken, anybody can go to court on flimsy excuses. It doesn’t matter,” he said.

“We don’t know anything about vote-buying as far as our vote is concerned. All we know is that the Ekiti people have spoken and they have chosen the person that they want to govern Ekiti State in the next four years.”