The candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Biodun Oyebanji, has officially been declared the winner of the Ekiti State governorship election.

The chief returning officer of the election, Kayode Adebowale, in the early hours of Sunday announced Mr Oyebanji the winner in Ado-Ekiti, the capital city.

Mr Oyebanji secured 187,057 votes to defeat his closest challengers, Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) who polled 82,211, and Bisi Kolawole of the Peoples Democratic Party who scored 67, 457 votes.

Mr Oyebanji is the anointed candidate of the incumbent governor, Kayode Fayemi.

Born December 21, 1967, Mr Oyebanji hails from Ikogosi-Ekiti, in Ekiti West local government.

Of the 16 local government areas in the state, Mr Oyebanji won 15 – Irepodun/Ifelodun, Ilejemeje, Moba, Ado-Ekiti, Ijero, Ekiti Southwest, Ido-Osi, Ise-Orun, Gbonyin, Oye, Ekiti West, Ikere, Emure, Ikole.

Mr Kolawole won in Efon local government area.

Number of votes according to political parties

A – 166

AAC – 409

ADC – 5,997

ADP- 3,495

APC- 187,057

APGA- 376

All – 290

LP – 195

PRP- 1,980

NNPN- 529

PDP- 67457

SDP – 82,211

YPP-618

ZLP-282

Registered voters – 989,224

Accredited voters – 365,438

Valid votes – 351,865

Rejected votes – 8888

Total votes cast – 360753