The candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Biodun Oyebanji, has officially been declared the winner of the Ekiti State governorship election.
The chief returning officer of the election, Kayode Adebowale, in the early hours of Sunday announced Mr Oyebanji the winner in Ado-Ekiti, the capital city.
Mr Oyebanji secured 187,057 votes to defeat his closest challengers, Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) who polled 82,211, and Bisi Kolawole of the Peoples Democratic Party who scored 67, 457 votes.
Mr Oyebanji is the anointed candidate of the incumbent governor, Kayode Fayemi.
Born December 21, 1967, Mr Oyebanji hails from Ikogosi-Ekiti, in Ekiti West local government.
Of the 16 local government areas in the state, Mr Oyebanji won 15 – Irepodun/Ifelodun, Ilejemeje, Moba, Ado-Ekiti, Ijero, Ekiti Southwest, Ido-Osi, Ise-Orun, Gbonyin, Oye, Ekiti West, Ikere, Emure, Ikole.
Mr Kolawole won in Efon local government area.
Number of votes according to political parties
A – 166
AAC – 409
ADC – 5,997
ADP- 3,495
APC- 187,057
APGA- 376
All – 290
LP – 195
PRP- 1,980
NNPN- 529
PDP- 67457
SDP – 82,211
YPP-618
ZLP-282
Registered voters – 989,224
Accredited voters – 365,438
Valid votes – 351,865
Rejected votes – 8888
Total votes cast – 360753
