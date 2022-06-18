Voting has ended in the Ekiti governorship election and the final collation of results has begun at the INEC headquarters in Ado-Ekiti.

A total of 16 parties took part in the election but the results so far show a three-horse race between the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Biodun Oyebanji is the flagbearer of the ruling APC, Bisi Kolawole is the candidate of the PDP, and Segun Oni is the SDP candidate.

The 16 candidates are seeking to take over from Governor Kayode Fayemi in October.

Elections were held in all the 16 local government areas of Ekiti.

See the final results as announced by INEC below.

